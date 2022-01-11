Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

