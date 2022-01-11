Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 337,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,404,240. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $230.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

