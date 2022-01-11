Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEN. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $9,799,299. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $245.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.11 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 269.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

