Commerce Bank Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $558.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

