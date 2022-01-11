Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $260.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.23.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

