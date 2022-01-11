Commerce Bank Purchases 2,671 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Brunswick worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $80.07 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.