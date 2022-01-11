Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,295. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

