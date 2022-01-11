Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $6.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

CRZBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

CRZBY stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

