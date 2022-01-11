Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 307 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,861,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $380.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.