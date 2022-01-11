Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $157.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

