Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $26,626,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 150.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.