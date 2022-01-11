Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 238.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

