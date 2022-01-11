Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $218.60. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

