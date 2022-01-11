Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.97% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000.

NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $41.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05.

