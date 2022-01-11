Comparing Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) & Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ekso Bionics and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ekso Bionics
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Sarcos Technology and Robotics
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Ekso Bionics and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ekso Bionics
|$8.88 million
|3.72
|-$15.82 million
|($1.10)
|-2.37
|Sarcos Technology and Robotics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Sarcos Technology and Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.
Profitability
This table compares Ekso Bionics and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ekso Bionics
|-115.42%
|-41.27%
|-28.43%
|Sarcos Technology and Robotics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Ekso Bionics beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics
Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
