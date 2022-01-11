Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CODI. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

