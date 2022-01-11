Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Equities analysts predict that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

