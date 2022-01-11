Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

