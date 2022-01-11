Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

