Connable Office Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.