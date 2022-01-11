Connable Office Inc. Acquires 369 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

