Connable Office Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,077,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 337,302 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.