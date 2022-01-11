Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 318.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Shares of DVN opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

