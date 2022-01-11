Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce sales of $414.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.50 million and the lowest is $408.78 million. Conn’s posted sales of $367.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 1,080.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Conn’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth $736,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 419,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,454. The company has a market cap of $704.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

About Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

