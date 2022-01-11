ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

