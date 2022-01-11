ConocoPhillips to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of COP stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

