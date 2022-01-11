Contrasting Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canoo and Omnitek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.08%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Omnitek Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 641.03 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -6.85 Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 1.50 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23% Omnitek Engineering -23.50% N/A -21.59%

Summary

Canoo beats Omnitek Engineering on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

