Contrasting Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

This table compares Sono-Tek and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 8.51 $1.12 million $0.15 54.14 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.69%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 15.26% 11.92% 8.23% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.