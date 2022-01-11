Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CTSDF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 108,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

