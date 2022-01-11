Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $284.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

