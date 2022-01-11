Cornerstone Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

