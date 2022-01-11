Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

