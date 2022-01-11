Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,669.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 194,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,191,000 after acquiring an additional 189,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $625.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $246.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

