Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 106.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Corning by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 321,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.