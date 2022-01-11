Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $8.78 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $38.80 or 0.00090660 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.78 billion and $2.16 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.74 or 1.00067098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00032171 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00033306 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.82 or 0.00819826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.