Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.41.

Shares of COST opened at $518.80 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

