Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations, Stock Rises by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 14.5% in the month of December. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $518.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

