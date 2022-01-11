Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Coterra Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

NYSE CTRA opened at $21.36 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.