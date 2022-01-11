Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 2753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Specifically, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $132,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

