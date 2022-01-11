COVA Reaches Market Cap of $172,691.74 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $172,691.74 and $2,864.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005938 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

