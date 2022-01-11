Cowen Increases Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $125.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

TSM stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.22. 171,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,566,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

