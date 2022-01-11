Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE:CS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 1,153,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.