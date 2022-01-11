Critical Review: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 3.19 $20.64 million $12.07 0.72 Pinterest $1.69 billion 12.60 -$128.32 million $0.51 64.12

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viant Technology and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pinterest 0 16 11 0 2.41

Viant Technology currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 271.12%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $65.91, indicating a potential upside of 101.55%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Pinterest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27% Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09%

Summary

Pinterest beats Viant Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

