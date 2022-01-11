Crossvault Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

