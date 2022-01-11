Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

