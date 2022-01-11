Crossvault Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

