CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day moving average of $248.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,285 shares of company stock worth $36,948,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

