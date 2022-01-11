Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Crown by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Crown stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,260. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

