CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

CRY remained flat at $$20.34 during trading on Monday. 165,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,229. The stock has a market cap of $799.97 million, a P/E ratio of 678.23 and a beta of 1.53. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 369.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CryoLife in the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CryoLife by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

