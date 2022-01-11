CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. CryoLife has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.97 million, a P/E ratio of 678.23 and a beta of 1.53.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CryoLife will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 129,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

